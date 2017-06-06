Take precautions: Boil Water Advisory issued for Trenton

- Trenton Water Works announced a water quality issue in the city of Trenton. The affected areas extend into the City from the Delaware River to Prospect Street, and Bellevue Avenue to Prospect Street, to Pennington Avenue to Perry Street, to S. Clinton Avenue to Liberty Street to Duck Island.

Hopewell Township and Lawrence Township service areas are not affected. Most of Ewing Township and Hamilton Township service areas are unaffected except for a small portion located along the Delaware River/Route 29.

A potential or actual threat to the quality of water being provided may exist. As a precaution, Trenton Water Works implemented a Boil Water Advisory until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory.

Right now and until further notice, bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using for:

-- drinking,

-- preparing foods,washing vegetables and fruit,

-- cooking,

-- making ice cubes,

-- taking medications,

-- brushing teeth, and

-- mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks.

Please continue to boil your water or use bottled water until you are notified that the water quality is satisfactory.

The following measures are also recommended:

-- Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory;

-- Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

-- Do not swallow water while showering or bathing;

-- Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle;

-- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;

-- Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries;

-- Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).

Trenton Water Works says it’s working to restore water quality, but the advisory will remain in effect until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe.

Customers with questions please can call Trenton Water Works at 609-989-3208.