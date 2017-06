- Police are investigating a domestic dispute that turned deadly in Hunting Park.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Percy Street.

Police say a 29-year-old later identified as Javier Osorio-Benites was shot once in the chest and the gunman escaped.

It happened after an argument.

Osorio-Benites was taken to the hospital where he died, just after 11 p.m.

There have been no arrests.