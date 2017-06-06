2 local men arrested for possession of child porn

- Two Camden County men are facing criminal charges of possession of child pornography and they were arrested in separate cases, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mary Eva Colalillo credits the High Tech Crimes Unit of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office for both arrests.

First, detectives went to the Lindenwold home of Craig Howell, 29, last Thursday evening, June 1.

Authorities say they “seized numerous digital media devices from inside the residence and discovered images of child pornography during an onsite preview of Howell’s computer. Multiple devices were seized from his residence and were taken back to Camden County Prosecutor’s Office HTCU for analysis. Howell was charged with one third-degree count of Possession of Child Pornography, processed and released on a summons.”

The next day was similar in Pennsauken, but it went down early in the morning.

Detectives say they executed a search warrant at 42-year-old Barnaby Hewsen’s home after conducting an onsite preview of his electronic devices.

His “remaining items were seized from the residence and were taken back to Camden County Prosecutor’s Office HTCU for analysis” and Hewsen was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, “Complete analyses of the devices belonging to both Craig Howell and Barnaby Hewsen will determine final charges.”