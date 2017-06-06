Teen with cystic fibrosis wants your vote, not your sympathy

- Michael Caruso Davis is no stranger to hospitals. The Delaware teen was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three weeks old.

His lungs operate at 75-percent and he has to put on a vibrating vest several times a day to help break up the mucous.

That's in addition to the 40 pills he has to take.

But determined not to let his condition define him, he took up running and completed the New York City Half Marathon.

The 14-year-old got the attention of the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which raises money for research to find a cure.

Now, he’s a finalist and needs your vote to be Team Boomer Athlete of the Year.

Watch Michael Caruso Davis and his mother Tuesday on Good Day Philadephia, and click here to vote.