Trump picks former Gov. Christie lawyer to be FBI chief
President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.
He tweeted a familiar name, early Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted his choice -- lawyer Christopher Wray -- is "a man of impeccable credentials."
I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017
There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."