Trump picks former Gov. Christie lawyer to be FBI chief

Posted: Jun 07 2017 07:59AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 08:11AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.President Donald Trump says he has picked his new FBI director.

He tweeted a familiar name, early Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted his choice -- lawyer Christopher Wray -- is "a man of impeccable credentials." 

   There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."

   Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.
 
   Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.
 
   Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.
