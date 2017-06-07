Amtrak engineer Bostian, in deadly crash, due in court

May 18: Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian turned himself in on charges of causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter. He was put in handcuffs as he arrived at a Philadelphia police station with his lawyer and didn't answer questions.

- The engineer involved in the deadly Amtrak crash in Port Richmond is due in court, Wednesday morning.

Brandon Bostian is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The derailment of Amtrak 188 on May 12, 2015, killed eight people and injured 200 others.

The charges were filed last month after the family of one victim sought a private criminal complaint.

Bostan has been out of jail on bail.

He’s charged with eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe, and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.