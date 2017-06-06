DASH CAM: Man stomps woman's windshield

- An Atlanta woman was leaving a grocery store when she says a man jumped onto the hood of her car and stomped the windshield, shattering it.

Her account was corroborated by video from her dash camera.

Atlanta police are now looking for the man and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The video shows the car leaving a Kroger grocery store parking lot. As the car approaches an intersection and stops, a black male wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, a red baseball cap with what appears to be a Vans brand logo on the front, brown boots, and a black backpack, can be seen standing on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the parking lot.

He takes off running toward the car and jumps onto the hood, and then lifts his foot - knee almost to his chest - and stomps down on the windshield. When his foot makes contact, the safety glass caves in and cracks in several places. He raises his foot and quickly stomps down again, causing even more damage.

The man then steps back and jumps off of the hood, walking toward the driver's side door.

The video's timestamp shows it happened Monday, June 5 just after 12:30 p.m.