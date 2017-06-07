Local chef pleads guilty in child pornography case

- A chef may be eating behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiring to sexually abusing two children to make child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said 43-year-old Alexander Capasso pleaded guilty on Tuesday. He’d previously pleaded not guilty.

Capasso operated restaurants in Philadelphia and Collingswood. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 20.

Prosecutors say Capasso took "recorded images" of his then-girlfriend engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the children between November 2011 and October 2012. They also allegedly took photos of Capasso engaged in similar conduct with one child.

Janine Kelly pleaded guilty last August. She faces between 15 and 30 years in prison when she's sentenced Oct. 13.

The couple was arrested in July 2015 after prosecutors say Capasso exchanged pornographic images with investigators.

Capasso used to run Crow and the Pitcher in Rittenhouse, which is now called Baril.