Escaped Delaware prisoner caught in South Jersey

- A prisoner at the Plummer Community Correctional Center in Delaware who was serving time for escape after conviction – apparently did it again.

According to the Pennsville Police Department in Salem County, authorities learned at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Wayne Williams "escaped and may be on his way to a residence in Pennsville.”

Then, Pennsville police say they were told “Williams assaulted a male subject on Corson Avenue and fled on foot,” Thursday at about 7:40 a.m.

Officers from Pennsville and the Salem County Sheriff’s Department, including the K-9 Unit, searched. Area schools went into lockdown.

Then, at about 9:41 a.m. Williams was caught behind the Ashcraft Funeral Home on South Broadway and Chestnut Lane.

He was taken for processing and will be charged with being a fugitive from justice, burglary, criminal trespassing, simple assault and resisting arrest.

He’s supposed to stay at the Salem County Correctional Facility until extradition back to Delaware.