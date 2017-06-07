Fire under I-295 closes SB Delaware Memorial Bridge

- You’ll want to avoid taking the Delaware Memorial Bridge (I-295) southbound from New Jersey into Delaware because of a fire.

Take a look at the scene under the bridge from SKYFOX.

According to 511NJ.org, emergency crews on the New Jersey side are reporting a fire “on I-295 southbound at (the) Delaware Memorial Bridge in Pennsville Township. All lanes (are) closed and detoured delays due to an incident at the bridge.”

That's also causing a traffic jam on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike. You may want to take Exit 2 and use the Commodore Barry Bridge instead.

Information on how the fire started has not been released.