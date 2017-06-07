AC Democratic mayoral nominee won't be certified until next week

- Atlantic County election officials are examining and counting absentee ballots and provisional votes the day after a city councilman claimed victory in the gambling resort's Democratic mayoral primary.

Frank Gilliam's campaign said his 485-vote edge in absentee ballots more than overcame a 100-vote advantage that rival Councilman Marty Small racked up on voting machines Tuesday night.

Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore says county election workers are examining the ballots, and that the results of the election would not become official until certified by the county clerk, which she expected to happen on Monday.

As the Democratic nominee, Gilliam would face Republican Mayor Don Guardian and independent Joseph Polillo.

The race unfolds as Atlantic City remains under a state takeover of its political power and physical assets.