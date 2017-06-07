Police warn about phone scam from non-emergency number

- Police on the Main Line are warning about what they’re calling a phone scam that happened in Rosemont, Tuesday.

Radnor police say a woman in the township got a call from 610-688-0503, which is a non-emergency phone number to the administrative offices of the Radnor Police Department.

She said a man who spoke with an "Indian" accent asked for her husband, said he was calling from the Radnor Police Department, and that he had a warrant for his arrest.

The woman immediately hung up her phone and called 911 to report the incident.

Turns out, there were no warrants for her husband and police say, “It appears that this is one of the latest phone scams in the region. The victim, as stated, terminated the call before the male caller provided her with more information.”

Radnor police warn people getting similar calls not to give out any personal information. Instead, do what the woman did and hang up. Then, call 911 to report the incident to police to verify and investigate.

As the police themselves admit, “It appears that the perpetrators of this phone scam ‘spoofed’ the Radnor Police Department’s phone number.”