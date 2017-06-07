Dialysis company out of life-saving drug leaves Delaware man 'scared for his life'

- Seven nights a week at bedtime, 47-year-old Guy Weidner-Ahorrio hooks himself up to a dialysis machine, and for the next 11 hours his blood is cleansed of toxins.

Fox 29’s Jeff Cole asks Weidner-Ahorrio what would happen if he didn’t go through his nightly ritual.

“I would become very sick,” Weidner-Ahorri says. “Toxins and fluid would build up. I would die.”

He needs a 2.5-liter bag of what's called Extraneal solution, made by the Baxter Company of Deerfield, IL to stay healthy.

But for what Weidner-Ahorrio says have been four frightening days, he has gone with a lesser amount of the life-giving solution because he says Baxter has told him it's simply "run-out" of the 2.5-liter bags he needs.

How can the company be out of a substance that keeps Weidner-Ahhorio alive? He asks the same question.

“The response I get is ‘Sorry for the inconvenience.’ My response is ‘It is not an inconvenience for me, it is the only thing that's keeping me alive.”

Weidner-Ahorrio, formerly of Philly but now lives with his partner in the beach community of Lewes, Delaware, says he has gotten a few 2-liter bags from Baxter, but he fears that won't keep him well.

“I have less fluid in me, which means I am getting less cleansing, so basically living on a wing and prayer that I get cleansed enough that I don't get sick.”

He believes Baxter is the only provider of the Extraneal solution he needs.

When reached out to for comment, Baxter gave the following statement:

“Baxter is experiencing temporary delays in fulfilling select orders of peritoneal dialysis solutions. We are doing everything possible to resolve the situation quickly, and are seeing improvements. Baxter is running maximum production of our PD solutions, and is expediting shipments to patients. We’ve also increased call center staff to assist patients and dialysis providers. Baxter will continue to work closely with patients and providers to ensure they receive the products they need to complete therapy.”

“Are you fearful for your life?” Jeff Cole asks Weidner-Abortion.

“Absolutely,” he says. “I am scared to death.”