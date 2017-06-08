Thursday program changes due to Comey testimony

- Fired FBI director James Comey will recount conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and the agency.

The testimony -- Comey's first public statements since his May 9 dismissal – is set for 10 a.m. in a hearing room of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington.

He's expected to testify under oath Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties.

FOX 29 and FOX News will carry Comey's testimony live at 10 a.m.

