- Fire crews worked quickly and were able to put out a rowhome fire in Kensington in less than 30 minutes.

The fire broke out at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on N. Front and Hope streets.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before midnight.

Nobody was injured, but you can see heavy damage happened in that short period of time.

Investigators are now looking into how the fire started.