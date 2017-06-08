Long lines and large crowds for Comey hearing; limited space leaves many disappointed

- The doors of the Hart Senate Office Building, where fired FBI Director James Comey is set to testify about his dealings with President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigation into the campaign's connections with Russia, opened at 7:30 a.m. Hundreds of people lined up early for their chance to grab at seat to watch the hearing in person.

The excitement has been building in D.C. for days ahead of the hearing itself which is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with some of those who lined up this morning and many said they were there to be a part of history. Mark Daniels traveled from Springfield, Illinois last night to attend the hearing. "I want to be part of it. There's something about being there, participating in history." Daniels said he traveled to D.C. in the 70s for the Watergate hearings for the same reason.

A group of four young men and women said they spent the night on the U.S. Capitol Grounds to make sure they secured the first place in line. "We heard this is going to be one of the biggest things since Watergate and we want to be a part of it," one in the group said.

No everyone who lined up early to hear Comey’s testimony was able to get a seat. Some of those who lined up overnight were turned away Thursday morning. At 8 a.m., Barnard said there were fewer than 100 seats open to the general public. Many of the seats, Barnard said, were given to Capitol Hill interns who were given seats ahead of those who waited in line outside. Capitol Police told Barnard that if a person exits the room for any reason the person next in line will take their place.