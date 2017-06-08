Man, 72, charged with ‘continuous sexual abuse of a' girl, 17

- A 17-year-old girl went to police to report a man in his 70s had been sexually abusing her since last fall. Now, that man is under arrest.

According to Delaware State Police, the victim contacted Troop 3 in Camden to report a series of sexual assaults that started in November, 2016.

“The victim advised John A. Metheny Sr., 72 of Hartly, had been continuously groping her breasts and buttocks on numerous occasions while the two were alone at different locations,” police report. “A few of those incidents occurred while the two were out of sight from other people at the Hartly Fire Company located at 2898 Arthursville Road. Each time, the 17-year old victim would inform Metheny of her displeasure in him touching her and tell him to stop.”

Wednesday, Metheny turned himself in to detectives and was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was released on $30,000 unsecured bond.

Delaware State Police want you to know their Victim Services Unit/Victim Center is available for support and resources, 24 hours a day, by calling the toll-free hotline 1-800-VICTIM-1 (842-8461).