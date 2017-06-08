2 baby raccoons dumped in trash bag, tied up

- Two baby raccoons are lucky to be alive. They were found in a closed trash bag over the weekend and the Pennsylvania SPCA wants to catch whoever did it.

The youngsters were found Saturday in South Philadelphia. The SPCA reports “a Good Samaritan came upon the moving trash bag” in the area of Lawrence Street off Pattison and Packer avenues, and contacted them.

The Animal Care and Control Team didn’t know what was inside, so a Humane Law Enforcement Officer investigated.

That officer found two baby raccoons in the bag, one in need of immediate medical care.

They were taken to the PSPCA’s headquarters, and then transferred to the Schuylkill Center’s Wildlife Clinic “for additional monitoring and in hopes of ultimately releasing them back into the wild.”

According to the PSPCA, whoever “trapped the raccoons, leaving them to die, can face charges from the Pennsylvania SPCA under the cruelty statutes, as well as from the Game Commission.”

"When animals of any kind are left inside a trash bag, the intent is quite clear," said Nicole Wilson, Director of the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement. “Whether it’s a dog, cat or other wildlife found, there are many options other than trapping them inside a trash bag. We hope that someone saw something, or knows something, and will come forward with that information.”

Anyone with information on whoever dumped the raccoons in the bag and sealed it should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA (7722). Tips can be left anonymously.