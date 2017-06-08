Woman, 28, sought for attempted murder in Frankford

- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Angela Sky Monteiro, depicted in the photos above.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, police were informed that an assault had just occurred on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.

The victim, a severely injured 29-year-old woman, was located and transported to the Aria Torresdale Frankford Hospital Trauma Center for treatment. The suspect fled Northbound on 4900 Frankford Avenue.

The victim is listed in critical condition with multiple facial fractures and lacerations to her face.

This investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detective Division. Police have not made arrests or indicated a motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angela Sky Monteiro is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153, or call 911.