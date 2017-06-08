Comey Senate hearing inspires watch parties in local bars

- Folks in the Philadelphia area tried making the best out of watching former FBI Director James Comey’s senate hearing. Some even made it a "party” and watched the whole thing at neighborhood bars.

Fox 29’s Hank Flynn spoke to people in Center City and South Philly. Many were not impressed with what they were watching.

It was a similar scene at bars across the country. In Washington, D.C., some bar owners even made special drinks with names such as “Impeachmint,” and “Bad Hombre.”

Social media, as expected, went crazy today, with droves of people posting about the Comey hearing.