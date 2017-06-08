Girl, 16, kidnapped by masked men, hauled to abandoned property, sexually assaulted in Frankford

- Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred Thursday evening in Frankford.

Just after 6:45 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was grabbed from the highway near Orthodox Street and Trenton Avenue by three unknown black men wearing black ski masks. The suspects forced the girl into a small black vehicle and drove her to an abandoned property on the 1300 block of Foulkrod Street where the assault took place.

The victim was able to escape and make her way to a relative’s house on the 5300 block of Lesher Street.

Medics treated the victim on location, and no other medical attention was needed. The Special Victims Unit was also notified.

No arrests have been made at this time.