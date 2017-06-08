Police-involved shooting leaves suspect dead in North Philly

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one suspect dead in North Philadelphia Thursday evening.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly riding a bike on the 4200 block of Whitaker Street when he and an officer got into a heated exchange. The exchange ended with the officer firing his weapon, hitting the 30-year-old man.

Police confirm the suspect was armed with a gun, which was recovered from the scene.

Detectives have been combing the area for evidence. The Crime Scene Unit is on scene. This is an ongoing investigation.