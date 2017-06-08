Fremont student disciplined after poking others at school with diabetic lancet

FILE ART - Generic image of diabetic lancet

- More than a dozen students are waiting for blood tests to come back after a fellow student at a Fremont school eventually acknowledged to officials that he poked them with a diabetic needle.

The Fremont Unified School District confirmed that on May 26, a student at Cabrillo Elementary School discovered a discarded diabetic lancet in front of the school and and used it to poke “multiple” students. At first the student denied the act, but then later admitted to it.

“This a action put several of our students at potential health risk,” district spokesman Brian Killgore said in a statement.

A lancet is a small surgical knife or blade with a sharp point. Diabetics use the tool to prick their fingers to produce blood drops to test on a glucose strip. Sharing medical equipment, especially ones that touch blood, is often how contagious diseases get spread.

Killgore said the school contacted the Alameda County Public Health Department as well as the families of the students who were pricked to recommend they go to their doctors to make sure that they receive medical attention.

As for the student who did the pricking, Killgore said, “this behavior is unacceptable and the student was disciplined according to school and district policy.”