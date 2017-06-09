Police: Motorcyclist killed in Southwest Philly accident
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Authorities are investigating a fatal car accident that happened Friday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. on the 4700 block of Island Avenue. According to police, a car was pulling out of a parking lot when it was struck by a motorcycle on the passenger side.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was not injured, according to police.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.