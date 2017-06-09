Philadelphia police officer arrested, dismissed after off-duty incident

- Local police officer Sequeta Williams surrendered herself to the Philadelphia police department following an off-duty incident investigation.

Back in January, police say Williams was involved at a bar on the 4800 block of North Broad Street.

Several witnesses accused the officer of pointing her gun and making threatening statements, according to police.

After further investigation, 27-year-old Officer Sequeta Williams, a seven-year veteran assigned to the 22 District, was arrested. Williams faces several charges including simple assault, reckless endangerment, and terroristic threats.

Williams was suspended by Police Commissioner Richard Ross for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.