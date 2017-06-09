Man fatally shot by tow truck driver during repossession

- A neighborhood used to loud noises from construction was shook when they learned the loud noises they heard Friday morning were gunshots.

It happened around 10 a.m. while streets were full of workers, residents and people going about their business. That's when police say 24 bullets flew in broad daylight.

"We heard this lady screaming her head off down the street," said Mike Young, who was loading cement down the block.

According to witnesses, the woman he heard screaming was yelling at a repo man as he repossessed her minivan in the parking lot of Santana food market near 18th and Dickerson streets. Minutes later, witnesses say the gunfire started.

"It was rapid fire sounded like firecrackers," said Young. "We looked down saw smoke coming off, people screaming running away from scene. It was pretty scary."

Based on preliminary investigations, Philadelphia police say they believe the woman's 32-year-old boyfriend had arrived on scene and pistol-whipped the tow truck driver, who was also armed.

Bullet casings littered the intersection as cops say the two men exchanged fire.

The woman's boyfriend was shot in the arm and chest and killed from his injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives spent Friday afternoon gathering shell casings and following bullet trajectories in an attempt to piece together exactly what happened. The van is now evidence in a homicide investigation.