Truck hits barrier, explodes on I-75 in Pasco Co.

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 09 2017 07:22PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09 2017 08:38PM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (FOX 13) - Video released by Pasco County Fire Rescue shows the moment a large commercial vehicle explodes into a ball of fire and black smoke on Interstate 75 Friday evening. 

PCFR said northbound traffic was stopped. There was no timeline on when it would reopen. 

Crews said a tractor-trailer struck a barrier and exploded. The driver of the truck was seriously injured - with burns covering 40 percent of his body.

He was airlifted to a trauma center.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no other injuries reported.

