Cops: Man calls 911 for a free ride to Hooters

(INSIDE EDITION) --A Florida man was apparently so desperate to get to Hooters that he called 911 and allegedly lied to police about having a sick grandmother.

Jonathan Hinkle, 28, was taken into custody this week, his fourth offense for misusing the 911 system, according to police records.

In the March 5 incident, he allegedly called 911 at 2:30 a.m. and said that his grandmother was having a stroke at Hooters and he needed a ride to meet her, according to police. But he declined medical assistance for her.

"My grandmother is having a stroke... She's at Hooters," he told the 911 operator, according to a recording provided by police.

"She is not able to see real well and she's got a lot of things going on in her life. I was wondering if I could give you guys money just to get me up there to help her. I know this isn't a serious emergency, but my grandma keeps having heart bypasses and she's about to have a stroke."

"Do you know if she is having a stroke now?" the dispatcher asks.

He replied, "No, she just needs my help real bad."

"Let me make sure this is clear," the dispatcher said. "You need assistance getting over to Hooters so you can help your Grandma... but at this time she doesn't need any medical assistance?"