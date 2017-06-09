Daycare worker caught being rough with child in Olney

- A local family is getting police involved after they saw surveillance video of a daycare worker being too rough with their child.

Brianna Woods says the video shows a female daycare staffer pushing her little boy, who falls to the ground. It happened Thursday at Olney Academy Daycare in North Philadelphia.

"I automatically panicked," said Woods. "I didn't know what was going on."

She says two-year-old Noah Alexander now has a lump on his forehead.

According to Woods, the video also shows the worker hitting her son and later being dangerously pulled up after the fall.

"She grabs him by one arm," said Woods. "Leaving...all the weight on that one arm. That's not how you pick up a child."

The director of the daycare told Fox 29's Dave Kinchen that they "followed protocol" which includes calling Child Line and notifying DHS of the case.

They also say the worker was fired.

But Brianna Woods says that's not enough.

"I just kind of want her to pay. I don't want her to be around any kids. She don't need to be around kids."