Couple pulls over on I-95 in Delaware to deliver baby

- A couple in Delaware were making their way to the hospital for the delivery of their baby girl, but she just couldn't wait.

About a mile away from Christiana hospital, they were forced to pull over on Interstate 95 when mom went into labor.

"The call came in and it said emergency maternity on I-95 southbound on the shoulder," said first responder and Lisa Locke.

Paramedics Lisa Locke and Ernest Garcia from New Castle County EMS jumped in their unit, and were on their way when they got the next call.

"The dispatcher came on and said the baby was delivered. Now I know why they stopped on the side of the road," said Locke.

And not just any road, but I-95 Southbound in Delaware at 3:20 a.m. Friday morning. That's when Kirk and Sally Lawrence were on their way to the hospital.

"Next thing you know the baby was coming out in the car," said Kirk, the father.

"Basically by the time we pulled over, the baby was born so we were picking the baby off of the floorboards of the car wrapping her in a blanket."

Kirk said he tried to stay calm. They were less than two miles from the hospital.

"The 911 operator talked us through the post delivery," he said.

Paramedics Locke and Garcia arrived, as cars blew by at 70 miles per hour.

"You're working your mind hoping everyone's fine no complications and like that , this is I-95 southbound," said Garcia.

"I walked up and she's wriggling around, breathing well, nice and pink and I think, 'oh good,'" said Locke.

The paramedics and Kirk cut the umbilical cord and it was time to get mom and baby to the hospital by ambulance.

"After the fact our nerves were a little frazzled but as it was going on we didn't have much time to process it," Kirk said.