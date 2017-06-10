Police investigate triple stabbing in Lawncrest

- The search is one for two men police say stabbed and injured three men after an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m.m on the 600 block of Mayfair Street.

According to police, all three victims were in their twenties and taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. They are all recovering in stable condition.

Based on preliminary investigations, police say the two suspects stabbed the men and immediately ran away.

Anyone with information about the violent assault is asked to contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-3128.