Drexel student struck by car, critically injured

- A Drexel student is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of 38th and Market streets.

Police say the driver was behind the wheel of a Silver Lexus and stayed on scene. The driver was taken into custody, according to police.

The female victim was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center with serious head trauma.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.