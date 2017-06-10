Search continues for men who abducted, assaulted teenage girl

Posted: Jun 10 2017 10:39AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 10:39AM EDT

FRANKFORD, PA. (WTXF) - Authorities continue to search Saturday morning for the men who kidnapped a teenage girl on Thursday night. 

Police say they abducted the 16-year-old girl right off the street and sexually assaulted her. 

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Orthodox Street and Trenton Avenue. 

According to police, three men forced the girl into a car and drove her to an abandoned building nearly a mile away where they assaulted her. 

The victim was then able to escape and get to a relative's house. 

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-3128.

 

