Search continues for men who abducted, assaulted teenage girl

- Authorities continue to search Saturday morning for the men who kidnapped a teenage girl on Thursday night.

Police say they abducted the 16-year-old girl right off the street and sexually assaulted her.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Orthodox Street and Trenton Avenue.

According to police, three men forced the girl into a car and drove her to an abandoned building nearly a mile away where they assaulted her.

The victim was then able to escape and get to a relative's house.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-3128.