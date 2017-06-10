12-year-old assists in delivery of her baby brother

(INSIDE EDITION)--A 12-year-old Mississippi girl took on the role of doctor Tuesday, delivering her own baby brother.

Middle schooler Jacee Dellapena was reportedly upset in the delivery room because she was too short to see and thought she’d miss the moment her baby brother entered the world.

That’s when the doctor, Walter Wolfe, asked Jacee’s mom, Dede Carraway, if the 12-year-old could lend a helping hand.

“My doctor suggested, 'Jacee why don't you suit up and come deliver the baby.' I was in shock lol! I told her as long as Zack [her husband] doesn't care, go ahead,” Carraway wrote on Facebook.

Carraway said her daughter suited up and was ready to go.

The family considered allowing Jacee to attend their other child’s birth 18 months ago but felt she was too young at the time. However, Jacee delivering their final baby definitely wasn’t part of the plan.

In photos captured of the emotional delivery, Jacee’s face says it all. She is clearly overcome with emotion as she holds her newborn baby brother.

"I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out....I was like, wow, like I've played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is the real deal. I was really nervous,” Jacee said.

Jacee also got to cut her brother's umbilical cord as her dad looked on and took photos.

Carraway said watching her daughter’s face helped her to get through the delivery.