Police: Woman jumps in front of train in North Philly

- Authorities responded to a train vs. pedestrian accident late Friday night.

It happened inside the Septa El Station just before midnight at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

A woman in her 30s allegedly jumped from the platform in front of the moving train, according to police.

The woman was stuck under the train before SEPTA and fire officials were able to free her.

She was taken to Hahnemann hospital with a sever leg injury, but is recovering in stable condition.