Photo of woman helping blind man hail cab goes viral

- A stranger's good deed is going viral after someone noticed and took a photo.

Ryan Hamilton, who took to Facebook to post the picture, witnessed a young woman helping a blind man hail a cab. He was on a nearby rooftop when he saw the kind gesture.

In the post, Hamilton wrote the following message:

"Wanted to give a shout-out to this girl. No idea who she is, but we are in Wrigleyville on the rooftop of Old Crow Smokehouse. There was a blind Cubs fan trying to hail a cab for several minutes until the lady came up and asked him if he needed help hailing a cab. She stood there with him until one pulled up. Awesome to see such kindness in a world that the media portrays so much hate in. Share freely in hopes that her kindness spreads."

Now, the photo has more than 25,000 likes and 8,000 shares on Hamilton's personal Facebook page.