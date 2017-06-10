Man, teen arrested for multiple car thefts in Montco

- Officials in Upper Gwynedd announced the arrest of one adult and one juvenile for the thefts of two cars and several other thefts from unlocked cars on Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the 1400 block of Cathy's Lane around 2 a.m. when a neighbor saw a suspicious person and three unfamiliar cars in his driveway and a nearby yard.

When officers arrived on scene, however, the suspect and the cars were already gone.

The witness gave police a description of the cars and an assisting officer from Lansdale was able to obtain the registration number for a car he saw leaving the area.

When officers ran the number, they learned the license plate was listed as stolen from Philadelphia.

Behind the stolen vehicle was a red minivan that was later determined to have been stolen from a driveway on Cathy's Lane.

Another assisting officer from Montgomery Township started following the two cars, but when he tried to initiate a traffic stop, only the minivan pulled over while the stolen SUV sped up and fled towards the east side of Route 63.

According to police, officers at the scene began following footprints in the wet grass that lead to a driveway on the 1400 block of Marlyns Lane.

When officers located the homeowners, they too said their KIA Sportage was stolen.

Police say the car description was broadcasted and then a Towamencin Township officer remembered seeing it on Sumneytown Pike.

The Pennsylvania State Police were notified and stopped the car for a toll evasion violation.

As a result, police arrested Jahmir Dwight Smith, 21, and a 17-year-old male. Both suspects were from Philadelphia.

The suspects were charged with car theft, conspiracy, loitering, and related charges.

Upper Gwynedd police are reminding residents to lock their cars, remove valuables, and call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.