$447M 'Powerball' jackpot numbers are in

(AP/WTXF) - The winning numbers from this evening's Powerball jackpot were: 32-26-20-38-58, Powerball: 03, Power Play: 02

At $447.8 million, Saturday's Powerball jackpot is currently the tenth largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.