2-year-old boy struck in Summerdale hit-and-run

- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place Saturday afternoon in Summerdale.

Around 2:15 p.m. a 2-year-old boy was struck by a light blue Toyota Hylander with tinted windows on the 1000 block of Alcott Street along the highway.

The victim was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is listed in stable condition.

The vehicle fled the scene and was being followed by civilians, but was lost in the area of Cheltenham Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

No arrests have been made at this time.