Mother dead, son critical after being struck by vehicle in Port Richmond

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday evening, police responded to reports of multiple pedestrians struck in Port Richmond.

Police say a 29-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son were struck by a vehicle on Aramingo Avenue and East Tioga Street.

The woman was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m. Her son was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The striking vehicle was silver Dodge Durango, operated by a 29-year-old man who remained on location. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

