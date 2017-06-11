Driver killed in single car accident on I-95 SB

Posted: Jun 11 2017 09:40AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 10:22AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTXF) - I-95 Southbound is back to normal after a single car accident caused a partial shutdown of the highway early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. near the Callowhill Street exit. At least one person has died as a result of the crash.

It appears the car may have crashed into the center median that splits I-95 Northbound and Southbound.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay with Fox 29 for updates as we receive more information.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories