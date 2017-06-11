Police: Wawa manager stabbed by customer in South Philly

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at a South Philly Wawa on Sunday.

At the Wawa on the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard, during an argument with a patron, the 43-year-old store manager was stabbed twice in his left arm.

The victim is being transported to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was apprehended at Mountain Street and Moyamensing Avenue.

No weapon has been recovered at this time.

