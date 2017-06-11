Suspects in custody after 6 hour barricade in NE Philly

- Police responded to a barricade situation on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Philly.

According to police, officers got to the scene on the 2700 block of Mower Street around 10 a.m. when they first got the call for a 'person with a gun.'

Officials declared the barricade at 4:03 p.m. By 4:34 p.m., police say the SWAT team was able to gain entry and remove the people from inside of the home.

There were two adult men, two adult women, and five children inside, according to police.

Officers have the two adult men in custody.

There were no injuries to police or those in the home, officials say.