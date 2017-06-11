Police respond to fatal motorcycle accident in Southwest Philly

- Authorities responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon in the southwest section of the city.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on the highway near 63rd Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police say a 40-year-old man was riding his motorcycle along Lindbergh Boulevard at a high speed when he ran a red light and was struck by a cab coming from 63rd Street.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he later died.

Police did not make an arrest in the incident.