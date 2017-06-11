Apartment fire forces 100 people out of residences in East Norriton

- Nearly 100 people were forced out of their apartments due to a fire Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of a third floor unit in the six story building.

Crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. on the 2600 block of Dekalb Pike.

Officials say eight area fire companies responded to battle the fire.

All of the residents were safely evacuated including elderly residents and those with oxygen or wheelchairs.

Red Cross was on scene to help out tenants in need of a place to stay for the night, though most told Fox 29's JoAnn Pileggi they would be staying with family or friends.

According to the Red Cross spokesperson, they will be opening a shelter at Norristown High School at 7 p.m. for those displaced that still need a place to stay.

They say that a half dozen units in the apartment have both fire and water damage, and others have significant smoke damage.