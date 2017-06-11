Family remembers mother fatally struck by alleged DUI driver

- A family and their community gathered Sunday night to remember a local mother that died a hero.

Police say she was shielding her 9-year-old son when was struck by a car and killed. They were standing on the sidewalk when the SUV jumped the curb, according to police.

Preliminary investigations have now led officers to believe that driver was under the influence.

On Sunday, Rosa Rojas' family was inconsolable, gathered near the spot she was taken on Aramingo at Tioga.

Her son Jaden is still recovering in the hospital with a head injury and multiple broken bones.