Video expected at hearing in Penn State pledge's death case

- Video expected to be played at hearing in Penn State pledge's death case

Security camera footage of the night a Penn State pledge was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a Monday morning court hearing.

Prosecutors say the hearing at a courthouse near campus -- set to start at 8:30 a.m. -- could take much or all of the day.

Eighteen Beta Theta Pi members and the fraternity itself face a preliminary hearing that’ll determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Prosecutors say the video footage supports the charges against the fraternity members, showing 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, being directed to drink and then falling several times.

Help wasn't called until the next morning, and Piazza later died of traumatic brain injuries.

Some defendants face charges of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Others are accused of less serious crimes.

Penn state is trying to prevent a repeat of February’s tragedy.

Sunday, the university released some new measures for students taking part in Greek life.

They include no recruiting freshmen. Students won't be able to enter Greek life until sophomore year.

Penn state president Eric Barron also promised strict monitoring of all social events.