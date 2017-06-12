Air Quality Alert in effect in middle of heat wave

- There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for our entire region and most of the northeast U.S. all day Monday due to excessive heat and humidity.

According to the National Weather Service, “A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children; people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases; and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.”

The real intense heat and humidity started Sunday, but Monday will be even worse.

Looking back at how this started: Saturday’s high was 88 and Sunday’s was 94.

Remember, we need three days of 90+ degree temperatures in a row to make a heat wave.

Monday, we’re expecting 95. That would tie the 2015 record and feel like triple-digits.

Tuesday, we’re looking at 96. That’ll be the third day of 90+ temps.

We’ll finally get some relief Wednesday with a high in the mid 80s.