NJ step closer to letting voters post selfies

- A measure that would let New Jersey voters to post ballot selfies on social media sites has cleared a legislative hurdle.

The state Assembly voted 74-2 on Thursday to approve the bill.

But the proposal remains in limbo because a similar measure introduced in the state senate last year was soon withdrawn from consideration.

Several states have recently moved to allow ballot selfies. But laws nationwide are mixed on whether voters can take pictures of themselves in the act or of their ballots.

Critics say such regulations have not kept up with technology and are confusing for voters and election workers.

Some states that ban ballot selfies or have moved to block them cite concerns the photos could harm the integrity of the voting process by encouraging vote-buying or coercion, though some acknowledge there's no evidence to support those fears.