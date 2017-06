- An ambulance somehow caught fire and now it’s out, but it’ll also be out of commission -- if it could ever be used again. There is major damage.

SKYFOX was live over Einstein Medical Center in East Norriton, a short time ago.

You can see the burns on the ambulance and even holes all over the life-saving vehicle.

There's no word yet how the fire started.

Luckily, there are no injuries.